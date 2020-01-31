SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $903,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,724.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,212,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $99.44 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

