Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $64.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

