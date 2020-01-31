SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,673. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

