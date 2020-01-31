Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

WORK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,830. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

