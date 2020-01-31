Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Slack alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 28,441 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $621,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,814.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Slack by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $20.64 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.