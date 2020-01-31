SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 18% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $409,906.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.01940588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.04090890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00762162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00123194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00776573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009238 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00719145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

