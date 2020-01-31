SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,395.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.43 million and $48,395.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.