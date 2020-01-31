Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $20.33. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $914,229.00 and approximately $217,101.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

