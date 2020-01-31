Snovian.Space (SNOV) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 48.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $310,152.00 and $9.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 387,467,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,461,943 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

