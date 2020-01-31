Sociall Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Sociall has a market capitalization of $78,555.00 and $63.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sociall has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

