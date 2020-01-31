SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts expect SoftBank Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFTBY shares. ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

