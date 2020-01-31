SolarCoin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $813,890.00 and $415.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,916,678 coins and its circulating supply is 57,321,825 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

