Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

