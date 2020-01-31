Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 1.78% of Solaredge Technologies worth $82,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 83,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,446. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

