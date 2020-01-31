Solaris (XLR) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $333,521.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. In the last week, Solaris has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,800,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,124 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

