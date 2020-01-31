Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Chevron’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 8,961,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. Chevron has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

