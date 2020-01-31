SONM Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. SONM has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $177,577.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SONM has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, YoBit, COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

