SONO Price Up 161.5% Over Last 7 Days (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. SONO has a market capitalization of $8,715.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded up 161.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.01243182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00201637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.