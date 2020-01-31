SounDAC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,896.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $55,663.00 and approximately $51,896.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000698 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

