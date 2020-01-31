Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of SBSI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 157,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,452. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

