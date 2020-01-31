Soverain Market Cap Hits $168,300.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market capitalization of $168,300.00 and $1,253.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soverain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain's total supply is 2,583,455 coins and its circulating supply is 2,583,376 coins. Soverain's official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

