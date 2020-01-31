SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $224,966.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $224,966.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

