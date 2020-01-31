Sparkpoint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,078.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $111,011.00 and approximately $39,078.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,910,901,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

