SparksPay Market Cap Hits $8,231.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $8,231.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

