SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1,255.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 93,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 3,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

