SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. 1,003,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

