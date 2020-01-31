SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.