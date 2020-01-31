Spectrecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,247.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022817 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.02604595 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000225 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

