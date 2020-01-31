Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $41,496.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Spectrum has a total market cap of $41,496.00 and $28,872.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00726070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007236 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

