Sphere Price Tops $0.0753 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Sphere has a total market cap of $940,410.00 and $733.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.16 or 0.99982106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.