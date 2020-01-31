Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $623,811.00 and $1.08 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

