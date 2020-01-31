Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TOY opened at C$31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

