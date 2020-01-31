SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.68. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $268,482.00 and $451.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

