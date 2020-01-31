SportyCo Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. SportyCo has a total market cap of $48,299.00 and $250.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SportyCo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

