Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 11,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,768. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

