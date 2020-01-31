Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBPH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

