SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.44. SPX has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $53.74.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPX by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SPX by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.