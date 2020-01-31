SRCOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $99,682.00 and $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

