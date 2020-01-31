STACS (STACS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One STACS token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. STACS has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STACS has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

