Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 125 ($1.64). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.53. Staffline Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.77 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.51). The firm has a market cap of $51.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.