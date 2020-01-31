Stakenet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Stakenet has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,420,963 coins and its circulating supply is 93,561,443 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

