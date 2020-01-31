Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Releases Earnings Results

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947. Standard AVB Financial has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

