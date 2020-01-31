Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCBFF. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.44. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

