Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Headlines about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

SWK stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. 124,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

