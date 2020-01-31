Stantec Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Stantec stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.27. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 126.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

