Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

Stantec stock opened at C$39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.