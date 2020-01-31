Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.75. 1,573,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.