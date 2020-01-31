Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

