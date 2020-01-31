Starbucks Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 4,030,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.