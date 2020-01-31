State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,800 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.